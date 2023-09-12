US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower on weak Oracle forecast, jitters about high oil prices

By Noel Randewich and Ankika Biswas

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended lower on Tuesday as surging oil prices deepened worries about persistent price pressures ahead of crucial inflation readings this week, while Oracle slumped after a downbeat forecast.

Oracle ORCL.Nshares tumbled to their lowest since June after the cloud-services provider forecast current-quarter revenue below targets and narrowly missed first-quarter expectations.

Cloud-computing heavyweights Amazon.com AMZN.O and Microsoft > also fell, pressured by Oracle's weak forecast and by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Oil prices jumped more than 1%, building on a recent rally and stoking worries that sticky inflation could mean U.S. interest rates stay higher longer in the aftermath of strong economic data.

"People are a little bit worried about energy prices picking up pretty aggressively in recent weeks and that creates some concerns as we look forward to November" when some investors worry Federal Reserve policy makers may raise rates again, said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

Investors are awaiting August consumer price index data due on Wednesday and producer prices reading scheduled for Thursday to gauge the outlook for U.S. interest rates ahead of the Fed's meeting on Sept. 20.

Interest rate traders see a 93% chance of rates remaining at the current levels in September but just a 56% likelihood of a pause at the November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"All the all the inputs that we get between now and the November meeting will be important, especially those related to inflation. So that thrusts a lot of importance on tomorrow's CPI report," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Investors will also monitor the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday, when it is seen holding rates after nine consecutive hikes.

Apple AAPL.O dropped after unveiling new iPhones, while not increasing prices as it faces a global smartphone slump. The stock was also hurt by a report that China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20%.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 25.52 points, or 0.57%, to end at 4,461.94 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 144.28 points, or 1.04%, to 13,773.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.37 points, or 0.04%, to 34,649.35.

WestRock WRK.Njumped after agreeing to merge with Europe's Smurfit Kappa SKG.I to create the world's largest listed paper and packaging company, worth nearly $20 billion.

Advance Auto Parts AAP.Ndropped after S&P Global downgraded the auto parts retailer's credit and debt ratings from investment grade (BBB-) to junk (BB+).

Zions Bancorp ZION.Ojumped after the U.S. regional lender posted a slight increase in its monthly net interest income growth.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio)

((noel.randewich@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.