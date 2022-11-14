US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as investors gauge Fed's policy path

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Losses accelerate into close of choppy session

Fed's Brainard signals slower rate hikes ahead

Real estate, discretionary biggest S&P sector decliners

Biogen, Lilly rise on Roche's Alzheimer's drug failure

Indexes down: Dow 0.63%, S&P 500 0.89%, Nasdaq 1.12%

Adds further market details

By Lewis Krauskopf, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.

Losses accelerated toward the end of the up-and-down session, with focus turning to Tuesday's producer price index report and markets highly sensitive to inflation data.

Earlier on Monday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that the central bank would will likely soon slow its interest rates hikes. Her comments somewhat buoyed sentiment for equities that had been dampened after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller on Sunday said the Fed may consider slowing the pace of increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

A massive equity rally late last week was set off by a softer-than-expected inflation report that boosted investor hopes the Fed could dial back on its monetary tightening that has punished markets this year.

“There is still a sensitivity to Fed speak... One was a little hawkish, one was a little dovish,” said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 211.16 points, or 0.63%, to 33,536.7, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 35.68 points, or 0.89%, to 3,957.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 127.11 points, or 1.12%, to 11,196.22.

The S&P 500 last week posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since late June, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC notched its best week since March.

More Fed officials are due to speak later this week along with a slew of data, including on retail sales and housing, and earnings reports from major retailers.

"It just makes sense the market wants to pause and really both try to make sense of the trajectory (of Fed policy) and what the next drivers are going to be,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

Among S&P 500 sectors, real estate .SPLRCR fell 2.7%, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD dropped 1.7% and financials .SPSY declined 1.5%.

In company news, Amazon AMZN.O shares fell 2.3% as The New York Times on Monday reported the company was planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week.

Shares of Biogen Inc BIIB.O and Eli Lilly LLY.N gained 3.3% and 1.3%, respectively, after the failure of Swiss rival Roche's ROG.S Alzheimer's disease drug candidate.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 74 new lows.

About 11.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 12.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shubham Batra, Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Vinay Dwivedi and Aurora Ellis)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.