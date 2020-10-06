US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election.

Stocks were higher before the remarks, but reversed course after Trump made the comments on Twitter.

Stocks fell to a session low shortly after the tweet, taking the S&P 500 down more than 2% from its session high.

"Much of the rally we've seen in the last week in particular was based on hopes for an additional stimulus package," said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas. "There's now a whole lot less reason to put money to work before the election."

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 381.15 points, or 1.35%, to 27,767.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 48.15 points, or 1.41%, to 3,360.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 179.31 points, or 1.58%, to 11,153.18.

Earlier in the session, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete.

Powell said the domestic rebound could still slip into a downward spiral if the coronavirus is not effectively controlled and growth sustained.

Hopes that a stimulus deal was still possible had helped to recoup losses from last week that were sparked by the news that Trump had contracted COVID-19.

Consumer discretionary shares .SPLRCD were among the biggest weights on the S&P 500.

(Additional reporting by April Joyner in New York; Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular