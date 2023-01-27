US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street gained ground on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

The S&P and the Nasdaq ended green, while the Dow closed essentially unchanged.

The Commerce Department's hotly anticipated personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report arrived largely in line with consensus, showing softening demand and cooling inflation - which is exactly what the Federal Reserve's restrictive interest rate hikes are intended to accomplish.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has clearly stated that the central bank's battle against decades-high inflation is far from over, however. Financial markets still believe the central bank will hike the Fed funds target rate by another 25 basis points at the conclusion of next week's policy meeting.

Fourth-quarter earnings season is running on all cylinders, with 143 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 67.8% have beaten Street expectations, slightly better than the 66% long-term average, but well below the 76% beat rate over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv.

Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings falling 2.9% year-on-year, compared with the milder 1.6% annual drop seen on Jan. 1, per Refinitiv.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.86 points, or 0.24%, to end at 4,070.29 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 109.30 points, or 0.95%, to 11,621.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 25.18 points, or 0.07%, to 33,974.59.

Shares of Intel Corp INTC.O plunged after the chipmaker provided dismal earnings projections.

Chevron Corp CVX.N posted record 2022 profit, but its fourth quarter earnings fell short of expectations, dragging the stock lower.

Rival payment companies American Express Co AXP.N and Visa Inc V.N both reported consensus-beating results, boosting their shares higher.

Next week, in addition to the Fed meeting and January employment data, a string of high profile earnings reports are on tap, notably from Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O, among others.

