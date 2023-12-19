US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as rate-cut fever lingers

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing on the day as last week's dovish policy pivot from the Federal Reserve continued to reverberate and investors looked ahead to crucial inflation data.

Broad-based gains boosted all three major U.S. stock indexes and nudged the S&P 500 to within one percentage point of its all-time closing high reached in January 2022. If the benchmark index closes above that level, that would confirm it has been in a bull market since bottoming in October 2022.

The blue-chip Dow .DJI nabbed another all-time closing high.

At the conclusion of the central bank's policy meeting last Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee signaled that it had reached the end of its tightening cycle and opened the door to rate cuts in the coming year.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday there was "no urgency" to begin cutting rates, given the strength of the economy and the slow rate at which inflation is cooling down toward the central bank's 2% annual target.

Even so, at last glance, financial markets are pricing in a 67.5% likelihood that the Fed will implement a 25 basis point rate cut as soon as March, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"The market is probably running ahead of the Fed a little bit and the Fed is right to throw some water on that," Mayfield added. "But the markets aren’t really buying it and the Fed is not doing much to change the narrative."

On the economic front, a report from the Commerce Department showed groundbreaking on new single-family homes surged 18% to more than a 1-1/2 year high in November.

The S&P 1500 Homebuilding index .SPCOMHOME and the Philadelphia SE Housing index .HGX advanced 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Later in the week, the Commerce Department is expected to release its third and final take on third-quarter GDP on Thursday, to be followed by its broad-ranging Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report on Friday, which will cover income growth, consumer spending, and crucially, inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 251.9 points, or 0.68%, to 37,557.92, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.81 points, or 0.59%, to 4,768.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 98.03 points, or 0.66%, to 15,003.22.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 200 new highs and 82 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.61 billion shares, compared with the 11.97 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

