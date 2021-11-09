US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down, snapping run of record highs as inflation worries weigh

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, ending a multi-day rally of consecutive record closing highs as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

All three major U.S. stock indexes lost ground, marking the end of an eight-session streak of all-time closing highs set by the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

After such a run, and in the absence of market-moving catalysts, market participants appeared primed to take profits.

"We've had an incredible run, so letting some air out of the balloon is perfectly normal," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It's a reminder that stocks can’t go up every day," Detrick added. "We’re seeing some oversold weakness today, nothing overly concerning."

The Labor Department's producer prices (PPI) report showed inflation continues to gather heat as ongoing goods and labor supply challenges send price growth further beyond the U.S. Federal Reserve's average annual 2% inflation target.

Wednesday's CPI report will be scrutinized for clues regarding the extent to which producer prices are being passed along to the consumer, whose spending represents about 70% of the U.S. economy.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 16.25 points, or 0.35%, to end at 4,685.45 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 95.19 points, or 0.60%, to 15,887.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 113.66 points, or 0.31%, to 36,318.56.

The finish line for third-quarter earnings season is in sight, with 445 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 81% have beat consensus, according to Refinitiv.

General Electric Co GE.N surged following the 129-year-old industrial conglomerate's announcement that it would split into three separate public companies to simplify its business.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O extended its losses, weighing down the consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD after Chief Executive Elon Musk's Twitter poll proposing to sell a tenth of his holdings garnered a 57.9% vote in favor of the sale. This raised questions as to whether Musk violated a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Online retail trading app Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O reported a security breach affecting about 5 million of its customers, sending its shares lower.

On the plus side, upbeat quarterly results boosted shares of video game maker Zynga Inc ZNGA.O and homebuilder D.R. Horton DHI.N.

