US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as weak economic data fuels recession fears

By Noel Randewich and Ankika Biswas

April 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Tuesday after evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's campaign to rein in decades-high inflation may cause a deep downturn.

The S&P 500 closed lower for the first time in a week as data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, suggesting that the labor market was cooling, while factory orders fell for a second straight month.

Data on Monday had also pointed to weakening U.S. manufacturing activity.

"The number of job openings has decreased, which makes people worry that hiring is going too slow, and that will be bad for the economy. That feeds into recessionary fears," said Sal Bruno, Chief Investment Officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Bank stocks took a hit after JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jaime Dimon warned in a letter to shareholders that the U.S. banking crisis is ongoing and that its impact will be felt for years.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.87 points, or 0.58%, to end at 4,100.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 63.13 points, or 0.52%, to 12,126.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 196.83 points, or 0.59%, to 33,404.32.

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N, viewed as bellwether for the industrial sector, fell sharply.

Healthcare .SPXHC and utilities .SPLRCU, which many investors expect to hold up better during an economic slowdown, were among the few S&P 500 sector indexes gaining for much of the session on Tuesday.

Trading in interest rate futures shows bets are now tilted toward a pause by the Fed in May, with odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at 42%, compared with nearly 60% before the data, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

So far in 2023, the S&P 500 has gained about 7% and it remains down about 15% from its record high close in January 2022.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.Oslumped after the satellite launch company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on failing to secure long-term funding.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N shares tumbled as much as 24% after the movie theater chain said it agreed to settle litigation and proceed with converting its preferred stock into common shares.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O fell after the SPAC linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump delayed the filing of its annual financial report.

Odds point to no May rate hikehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gc8D5l

S&P 500's busiest tradeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZJGRnT

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Deepa Babington)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.