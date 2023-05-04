US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down as PacWest fuels fears of deeper bank crisis

By Noel Randewich and Ankika Biswas

May 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Thursday after PacWest's move to explore strategic options deepened fears about the health of U.S. lenders and hit shares of regional banks as well as JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and other major financial players.

PacWest Bancorp PACW.Otumbled after it confirmed it was exploring strategic options, including a sale. Shares of the regional lender and other banks got hammered recently on fears of a worsening banking crisis.

Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.Nplummeted, with trading in the stock halted multiple times. At its session low, Western Alliance shares were down more than 60% and the lender denied a report that it was exploring a potential sale.

KeyCorp KEY.N, Valley National Bancorp VLY.O and Zions Bancorp ZION.Oalso fell. The KBW Regional Banking index .KRX dropped as much as 7%.

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TOcalled off its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp FHN.N, triggering a deep decline in the U.S. bank's shares.

"Regional banks and tightening credit conditions are weighing on the market as investors try to recalibrate on where we are in terms of credit cycles and bank lending standards, and when a potential recession may hit," said Zhe Shen, managing director of diversifying strategies at TIFF Investment Management.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to as much as 21 points, its highest since late March.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 29.99 points, or 0.73%, to end at 4,060.76 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 61.39 points, or 0.51%, to 11,963.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 292.18 points, or 0.87%, to 33,122.06.

On Sunday, regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank and JPMorgan Chase JPM.N agreed to buy majority of its assets, marking the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

With investors increasingly worried a widening banking crisis and an economic downturn, U.S. interest rate futures prices now imply traders mostly expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates by the central bank's July meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while Chair Jerome Powell said that it was too soon to say with certainty that the rate-hike cycle was over as inflation remains the chief concern.

Among the largest U.S. banks, JPMorgan JPM.N and Wells Fargo WFC.Nalso lost ground.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased last week as the labor market gradually softens amid higher interest rates, which are cooling demand in the economy.

Apple Inc AAPL.O dipped, with the iPhone maker is set to report quarterly results after the closing bell, including an update on its funds set aside for buybacks.

Moderna Inc MRNA.Ojumped followingstronger-than-expected sales for its COVID-19 vaccine for the first quarter.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.Oslumped after the chip designer's third-quarter forecasts missed estimates, while Paramount Global Inc PARA.O tanked about 27% after missing first-quarter revenue estimates amid a weak advertising market in its TV business.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Additional reporting by Caroline Mandl in New York; editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

