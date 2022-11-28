US STOCKS-Wall Street drops, weighed down by Apple and China worries

By Ankika Biswas and Noel Randewich

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks tumbled on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc AAPL.Oslid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.

Shares of the Cupertino, California tech giant fell over 2% and weighed heavily on the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index as worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China fanned fears of a deeper hit to the already constrained production of higher-end phones.

Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs are exacerbating worries about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

"These protests are just evidence that this is a kind of a moving target where, will China continue to try to really constrain COVID's spread?" said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Or will they have more of a 'living with COVID' approach that we've seen in the United States and other countries?"

"We think COVID itself and China's policy is one of the key variables for 2023 that would influence stock prices and investors," Hainlin said.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes declined, led by real estate .SPLRCR, down 2%, followed by a 1.91% loss in energy .SPNY.

U.S. shares of Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O surged 14% after the Chinese e-commerce platform beat estimates for third-quarter revenue, helped by COVID-related lockdowns in the country that forced consumers to shop online. U.S. shares of other Chinese technology companies also rose, with Baidu 9888.HKand Tencent Holdings 0700.HKeach gaining over 2%.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.20% at 3,977.86 points.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC declined 1.15% to 11,097.71 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.15% at 33,953.73 points.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O rose about 1% after an industry report estimated spending during Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, would rise to as much as $11.6 billion.

Trading was mixed in other heavyweight growth stocks, including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

Biogen Inc BIIB.Ofell3.5% following a report of death during a clinical study of its experimental Alzheimer's drug.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O, Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA.Oeach fell more than 2% following lender BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, the latest casualty since FTX's collapse earlier this month.

This week, investors will keep a close watch on November consumer confidence data, due on Tuesday; the government's second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product, due on Wednesday; and November nonfarm payrolls due on Friday.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 .AD.SPXby a 7.7-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 75 new highs and 120 new lows.

