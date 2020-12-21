US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

By Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors' expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.

The strain, which is said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, forced many countries to shut their borders with the United Kingdom.

All the 11 major S&P sub-indexes fell, with energy shares .SPNY leading declines as crude prices slipped on concerns of waning fuel demand. Chevron Corp CVX.N, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N dropped between 2% and 5% in early trading. O/R

Travel-related stocks, among the hardest hit by the pandemic-fueled restrictions, fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index .SPCOMAIR slid 3%, even as carriers were poised to receive $15 billion in new payroll assistance as part of a new coronavirus stimulus package.

Cruise operators Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N, Carnival Corp CCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N shed between 3.8% and 4.5%.

"The precautions required to assess the potential harm of the new COVID-19 strain will undoubtedly introduce additional risk to markets, which expected a smooth return to normal life following the vaccine's rollout," said James McDonald, CEO and chief investment officer of Hercules Investments in Los Angeles.

The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", jumped to its highest level since early November and was last at 28.38 points.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 389.55 points, or 1.29%, at 29,789.50, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 69.13 points, or 1.86%, at 3,640.28, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 224.62 points, or 1.76%, at 12,531.02.

U.S. congressional leaders were poised to vote on a $900 billion relief package to provide fresh aid to the virus-stricken economy. Optimism over the bill had helped Wall Street indexes hit record highs last week.

The S&P financials sector .SPSY posted the smallest decline, helped by gains in Goldman Sachs GS.N, Citigroup Inc C.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N.

Shares rose between 0.4% and 5.3% after the Federal Reserve permitted major lenders to pay out dividends and buy back stock on a limited basis following a stress test.

Nike Inc NKE.N jumped 5.4% following multiple price target raises after the athletic apparel maker raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O, which has soared more than 690% so far this year, slipped 5.3% in its debut on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N fell 2.2% after it agreed to buy U.S. rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N for $4.4 billion. Shares of Aerojet climbed 22%.

Planemaker Boeing Co BA.N slipped 2.2% on a U.S. Senate report that company officials "inappropriately coached" test pilots during recertification efforts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.97-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and for a 2.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 14 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

