US STOCKS-Wall Street drops at open after hawkish Bullard remarks

June 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said inflation was stronger than anticipated and it would take the Fed several meetings to figure out how to pare back stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 200.7 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 33622.7. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 17.1 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4204.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.4 points, or 0.45%, to 14096.929 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

