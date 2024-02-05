US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Treasury yields ascend; earnings in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

US service sector growth picks up in Jan- ISM

Caterpillar rises after upbeat Q4 results

Estee Lauder jumps on job-cut plan

Catalent up on Novo Nordisk parent's $11.5-bln buyout deal

Indexes down: Dow 0.66%, S&P 0.41%, Nasdaq 0.45%

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as Treasury yields rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed backfirmly against market speculations of imminent rate cuts, while investorsassessed earnings from corporate America.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Powell said more evidence on a sustainable downtrend in inflation was needed to warrant lower rates, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wrote in an essay published on Monday that a resilient economy could defer rate cuts for some time.

Fresh data from the Institute for Supply Management showed the U.S. services sector's growth picked up in January, with a measure of input prices rising to an 11-month high.

While Friday's datasignaled the labor market's resilience in the face of tight credit conditions, uncertainty over when borrowing costs might be lowered prevailed.

U.S. Treasury yields were on the rise, with the two-year yield US2YT=RR jumping to a one-month high of 4.48%.

"Investors are concerned that while the economy is good and we're not headed for recession, it is too strong and so the Fed might cut rates later and have fewer cuts in all," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Traders expect a 67% chance of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in May and a near-94% chance in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors also took a breather after Wall Street's recent bull-market run that saw the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI ending at record high levels on Friday, boosted by Meta Platforms META.O and Amazon.com'sAMZN.Osolid results.

Results are now in from nearly half of the S&P 500 firms and fourth-quarter earnings estimates areimproving sharply, with about 80% of the reports so far beating expectations, according to LSEG data on Friday.

Caterpillar CAT.Njumped 1.2% after a higher quarterly profit, while Estee Lauder EL.Nsurged 14.6% as the MAC lipstick maker aims to cut about 3% to 5% of its workforce.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 255.47 points, or 0.66%, at 38,398.95, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.21 points, or 0.41%, at 4,938.40, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 69.85 points, or 0.45%, at 15,559.10.

The S&P 500 materials sector .SPLRCM was the worst hit, down 2.6%, dragged down by a 15.3% decline in Air Products after the industrial gas manufacturer forecast 2024 profit below estimates.

Boeing BA.N dropped 2.1% after saying a new quality glitch in some 737 MAX planes woulddelay some deliveries.

Tesla TSLA.O lost 3.4% after Piper Sandler slashed the stock's price targetand on a report German software company SAP SAPG.DE will from the EV maker.

Catalent CTLT.Nsoared 10.0% to an all-time high on Novo Nordisk parent NOVOb.CO Novo Holdings' plans to buy the contract drugmaker in an $11.5-billion all-cash deal.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 98 new lows.

