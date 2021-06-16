US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Fed officials mull U.S. rate hikes in 2023

Contributor
David French Reuters
Published
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Credit: Kevin Lamarque - Reuters / stock.adobe.com

All three main Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday afternoon, as investors digested news from the Federal Reserve that it expects the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes to be sooner than forecast.

By David French

June 16 (Reuters) - All three main Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday afternoon, as investors digested news from the Federal Reserve that it expects the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes to be sooner than forecast.

New projections saw most of 11 of 18 U.S. central bank officials pencil in at least two quarter-percentage-point rate increases for 2023, even as officials pledged in a statement to keep policy supportive for now to encourage a jobs recovery.

U.S. Treasury yields also rose on the news, with the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR at its highest level in a week. The U.S. dollar also rose, with the dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, hitting its highest level since May 6.

By 3:13 p.m. ET (1913 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 208.69 points, or 0.61%, to 34,090.64, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.17 points, or 0.40%, to 4,229.42 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 38.33 points, or 0.27%, to 14,034.52.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular