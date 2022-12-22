US STOCKS-Wall Street dives amid Fed rate hike worries, chipmaker woes

By Sinéad Carew and Ankika Biswas

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major averages tumbled on Thursday with the technology-heavy Nasdaq leading declines after data showing a resilient economy fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would stick to its aggressive tightening path for longer.

Micron Technology Inc's MU.Nglum forecast added to a downbeat mood and caused the semiconductor index .SOX to fall 5.7%, sharply underperforming the broader market.

Losses in rate-sensitive growth stocks saw technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD indexes among the biggest percentage losers and providing the biggest drags to S&P 500 .SPX from the benchmark's 11 major industry sectors.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said filings for state unemployment benefits increased to 216,000 last week but was below economist estimates for 222,000.

"The Fed doesn't just want or need to see lower inflation. They believe that, in order to bring it down and keep it down sustainably, you're going to need to see more weakness in the labor market which would come with more weakness in the economy."

But it would be better for the market if economic weakness "hits sooner rather than later because then it gives the Fed the ability to pause," according to Sonders.

By 2:07PM EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 728.13 points, or 2.18%, to 32,648.35, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 104.63 points, or 2.70%, to 3,773.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 361.23 points, or 3.37%, to 10,348.14.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX was on track for its biggest single-day percentage drop in two months. While Micron's equipment supplier Lam Research LRCX.O lead chip declines with a roughly 10% drop.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O plunged 9%after the electric-vehicle maker doubled its discount offering on models in the United States this month, amid concerns over softening demand.

CarMax Inc KMX.N slid 5% after the used-vehicles retailer paused share buybacks following an 86% quarterly profit plunge.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N slumped 15% after the world's largest cinema chain said it would raise $110 million through a preferred stock sale.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 7.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 372 new lows.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Aurora Ellis)

