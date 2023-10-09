US STOCKS-Wall Street declines on Middle East conflict

By Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday as a deepening conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas roiled global markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, while crude prices jumped around 4%.

Israel said its troops backed by helicopters had killed a number of armed infiltrators entering the country from Lebanon, raising fears fighting could spread two days after Hamas gunmen burst in from Gaza on a deadly rampage.

The Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, signs it could be planning a ground assault.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 13.18 points, or 0.04%, at 33,394.40, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.67 points, or 0.15%, at 4,301.83, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 75.77 points, or 0.56%, at 13,355.57.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, Wall Street's "fear gauge", also rose to 18.54, reflecting investor anxiety.

A recent surge in U.S. Treasury yields had pressured equities. The U.S. bond market was shut on Monday for Columbus Day.

Major technology stocks Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O fell between 0.2% and 2.7%.

Traditional safe-haven assets including goldXAU= and the U.S. dollar=USD gained, while crude prices increased.

"It's not surprising that the market would open with considerable volatility given these shocking events over the weekend and the speculation as to whether or not this will evolve into something more complicated," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston.

Energy .SPNY was the top S&P 500 sector gainer, jumping 3.6% and on track for its best single-day performance in six months.

United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.Osuspended direct flights to Tel Aviv. The airlines' shares were down around 5% each, dragging the S&P 500 Passenger Airlines index .SPLRCALI down 4.5% to its lowest in a year.

Defense companies Northrop Grumman NOC.N, RTX RTX.N, General Dynamics GD.N, L3harris LHX.N and Lockheed Martin LMT.N rose between 4.3% and 8.7%. The broader S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense index .SPLRCAERO jumped 4.9%.

Consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and consumer staples stocks .SPLRCS were the worst hit on Monday.

Exchange-traded funds exposed to Israel including iShares MSCI Israel ETF EIS.N and the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF IZRL.N slid 7.8% and 4.6%, respectively.

For the week, key inflation readings including September's producer price and consumer price indexes, as well as the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes will be in focus.

TeslaTSLA.O fell 2.5% as data showed the company's China-made EV sales volume for September decreased 10.9% from a year earlier.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 236 new lows.

