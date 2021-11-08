US STOCKS-Wall Street closes up on infrastructure gains but Tesla weighs

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, gaining early in the day as investors cheered passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, but paring gains late as sliding Tesla shares weighed the indexes down.

All three major U.S. stock indexes pared early gains but closed higher. Still, the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC extending their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions.

"It has become a self-fulfilling prophesy," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"Why are the indexes going up? Because people are buying," Nolte added. "Why are they buying? Because the indexes going up."

Tesla Inc TSLA.O was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. Its shares fell following CEO Elon Musk's Twitter poll on whether he should sell about 10% of his holdings of stock in the electric automaker company he founded. The poll garnered more than 3.5 million votes, with 57.9% voting "Yes".

Economically sensitive cyclicals, smallcaps .RUT and chips .SOXled the charge higher, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hitting a record high.

Industrials and materials got a boost after the U.S. Congress passed President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill on Saturday.

"Over the weekend we got another trillion dollars thrown at the economy which is already running hot," Nolte said. "So investors are looking at that as a very good thing for equity markets."

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N, Freeport McMoRan FCX.N and U.S. Steel Corp X.N were among companies riding the wave to solid gains.

Lawmakers now turn to Biden's social spending bill, with the House of Representatives expected to vote on the measure next week, according to White House economic adviser Brian Deese.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500.SPX gained 4.09 points, or 0.09%, to end at 4,701.53 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 9.73 points, or 0.06%, to 15,981.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 108.45 points, or 0.30%, to 36,436.40.

The third-quarter reporting season has reached the final stretch, with 445 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported as of Friday. Of those, 81% have come in above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks, including those of Coinbase Global COIN.O, Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA.O and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O rose sharply, as ether ETH=BTSP scaled new peaks and bitcoin BTC=BTSP neared a record high.

Shares of cosmetics maker Coty Inc COTY.K jumped after the company hiked annual organic sales forecast.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc KIND.K surged in its volatile debut after the neighborhood network platform was brought public in a deal with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

