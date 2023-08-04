US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower after US jobs report, Apple weighs

By Echo Wang

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday after a report of slowing U.S. labor market growth, and all three major indexes posted weekly losses as investors braced for more possible downside surprises a day after disappointing earnings from Apple.

The trading session was choppy, with the indexes rising in the morning, then wavering before turning negative. Apple shares were down more than 4%, weighing down the S&P 500.

On the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury edged lower in afternoon trading.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty around geopolitical concerns, Ukraine war, (and) China issues”, said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer of AXS Investments in New York, He said Friday's decline was "more about investors resetting and positioning for potential downside surprises."

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 187,000 jobs in July. Data for June additions was revised lower to 185,000 jobs, from 209,000 reported previously.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% in July, unchanged from the previous month, exceeding expectations, taking the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.4%.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note US10YT=RR dipped after the jobs data, partly boosting some megacap stocks.

Buoying the S&P 500 index, Amazon.com shares AMZN.O rose after the company issued an upbeat third-quarter outlook. Apple's shares AAPL.Odipped as the iPhone maker forecast a continued slide in sales.

"Those big bellwether companies really have the potential to cause investor jitters even though overall the trajectory and direction of both the economy and corporate earnings seems to be positive moving into August." Said Bassuk.

Shares of other big tech companies, Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Snowflake SNOW.N all rose after Amazon's cloud business segment beat sales estimates.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.28 points, or 0.52%, to end at 4,478.61 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 50.48 points, or 0.36%, to 13,909.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 148.69 points, or 0.42%, to 35,073.53.

The weekly declines for the S&P and Nasdaq were the biggest since March, with some investors taking profits after five months of gains due to economic data, disappointing earnings and rising Treasury yields.

Of the 422 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings as of Friday, 79.1% have surpassed autonomous expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Monthly change in U.S. jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/3OFX0Zi

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York, Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Shounak Dasgupta, Shinjini Ganguli, Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.