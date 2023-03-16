US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks

By David Carnevali

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - A strong rebound by financials helped Wall Street's main indexes close firmly positive on Thursday, after media reports said some of the country's largest lenders were in talks to aid First Republic Bank.

The technology sector .SPLRCT also contributed to the gains, helping to boost the Nasdaq Composite to its strongest performance since Feb. 2, 2022.

Financial institutions, including JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N, confirmed earlier reports they would deposit up to $30 billion into First Republic Bank's coffers to stabilize the lender, according to several reports, including Reuters sources.

"Banks are looking out for one another," said Huntington Private Bank chief investment officer, John Augustine.

"We had two outliers go down and now they want to save what is considered a more mainstream bank."

Concerns about banks have rattled the stock market in recent days after the collapse of SVB Financial fueled contagion fears.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 68.67 points, or 1.76%, to end at 3,960.60 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 283.85 points, or 2.48%, to 11,717.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 377.34 points, or 1.18%, to 32,251.91.

Weak retail sales figures, as well as data showing a downward trend in producer inflation, on Wednesday had bolstered bets of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meet concluding on March 22.

