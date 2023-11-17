US STOCKS-Wall Street barely gains as traders digest earlier gains, Fed comments

By Sinéad Carew and Shristi Achar A

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major indexes edged up slightly on Friday as investors digested recent gains while remarks from Federal Reserve officials clouded the outlook about when the U.S. central bank might start cutting interest rates.

Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said he believes the Fedis at or near the peak of interest rate hikes, but San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly and Boston Fed President Susan Collins highlighted the need for more evidence of cooling inflation.

Adding pressure, shares of Applied MaterialsAMAT.O fell4% after its third-quarter report and news the U.S. Justice Department is investigating allegations that the semiconductor equipment maker violated export curbs to China.

Offering equities some support was a decline in the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR yield, which touched a roughly two-month low during the session.

The S&P 500 .SPX, the Nasdaq .IXIC and the Dow .DJI registered their third straight week of gains. For the S&P and the Dow it was the longest weekly winning streak since July. For the Nasdaq it would be the longest weekly advance since June.

"The biggest catalyst for stocks today is that we hit a two month low in Treasury yields," said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling in Austin Texas.

While the major indexes had a muted session, Per Stirling's Phipps pointed to strength in more cyclical sectors.

"Because tech stocks are weak today the S&P 500 is hiding strength in other areas of the market," he said, pointing to gains in energy .SPNY, industrial .SPLRCI and financial .SPSY sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.81 points, or 0.01%, to 34,947.28, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.78 points, or 0.13%, to 4,514.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 11.81 points, or 0.08%, to 14,125.48.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 2.2% while the Nasdaq composite rose 2.4% and the Dow climbed 1.9%.

Energy, finishing up 2.1%, was the biggest percentage gainer among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors as oil prices settled up more than 4%. O/R

The communication services index .SPLRCL was the biggest percentage loser as heavyweight Alphabet GOOGL.O fell more than 1%. Technology, the second weakest sector .SPLRCT was dragged down by Microsoft MSFT.O, which fell 1.7%.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer would leave after the board said he was "not consistently candid in his communications".

Countering its megacap peers, Amazon.com AMZN.O gained 1.6%. The online retailer announced it is trimming jobs at its Alexa voice assistant unit, citing shifting business priorities and a greater focus on generative artificial intelligence.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index .RUT rallied 1.4% on the day, outperforming broader markets. The index, whose members benefit more than larger cap companies from easing of lending rates, also outperformed for the week, adding 5.4%.

Retail stocks were in demand with Ross Stores ROST.O rallying 7.2%. The company, which sells off-price clothing and home products, raised its annual earnings forecast after topping third-quarter sales and profit expectations.

Also GapGPS.Nshares surged 30.6% as the apparel retailer posted better-than-expected third-quarter results due to improving sales at Old Navy and easing supply expenses.

ChargePoint HoldingsCHPT.Nshares slumped 35.5% as the electric-vehicle charging network provider lowered estimates for third-quarter revenue. It alsonamed Rick Wilmer CEO.

On U.S. exchanges 10.05 billion shares changed hands compared with the 11.04 billion moving average for the last 20 sessions.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.16-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 97 new lows.

