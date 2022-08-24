US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, with all eyes on Jackson Hole

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in Salesforce and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, eight rose, led by real estate .SPLRCR, up 1.06%, followed by a 0.66% gain in consumer discretionary .SPLRCD.