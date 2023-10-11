US STOCKS-Wall Street advances after Fed minutes

By Sinéad Carew and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed higher after Wednesday's choppy session with the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showing caution among policy makers that helped fuel investor hopes that rates would stay steady.

The Fed pointed to uncertainties around the economy, oil prices and financial markets as supporting "the case for proceeding carefully in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate," according to the minutes released on Wednesday from the Sept. 19-20 meeting.

Trading was choppy on Wednesday with all the indexes starting off the session with gains before turning lower ahead of the minutes and then regaining lost ground.

Along with recent moves in interest rates and dovish comments from Fed officials in the last few days, Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones, said the minutes appeared encouraging for investors.

"Today's release highlights the risk of over-tightening, and knowing what has happened over the past three weeks with interest rates, that provides some comfort to investors that we're not going to see another rate hike," said Kourkafas.

But he noted that the Fed's next decisions will take into account consumer price reading for September, due out on Thursday as the Fed's "data dependence hasn't gone away."

The energy .SPNY index was dragged down during the session due to a slump in Exxon Mobil XOM.N shares after the oil and gas producer agreed to buy rival Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Earlier, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeated her view that the U.S. central bank will probably need to tighten monetary policy further, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank is in a position to watch and see what happens with interest rates.

Yields on benchmark 10-year notes earlier on Wednesday falling to a roughly two-week low as investors flocked to safe haven bets as a war in the Middle East raged after a deadly weekend attack by Hamas on Israel killed hundreds.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191897;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.