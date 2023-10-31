US STOCKS-Wall St wavers ahead of Fed decision; investors assess earnings

By Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting while assessing the latest batch of earnings reports.

Megacap growth stocks, which had powered over 1% gains on Wall Street on Monday, were a drag on Tuesday.

Meta Platforms META.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O fell between 0.4% and 1%.

Nvidia NVDA.Odropped 2.6% after a report said latest U.S. curbs could force the chip designer to cancel billions of dollars of orders to China.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the green, with real estate .SPLRCR up 1.2% and leading gains, while communication services .SPLRCL was down 0.4%

The Fed kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. At the end of the meet the central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Fed's commentary on Wednesday and Friday's monthly payrolls report would be crucial in assessing how long monetary policy could stay restrictive.

"Today is a fairly trendless and friendless market. Everyone's waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision and for the employment report on Friday," said Hugh Johnson, chairman and chief economist of Hugh Johnson Economics.

"Investors since late July have become worried because the possibility of a hard landing has increased. That's why today there's so much attention on (the Fed)."

Data showing a solid increase in U.S. labor costs in the third quarter added to concerns that the Fed could keep interest rates higher for longer.

On the earnings front, heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar CAT.N fell 5.8% as signs of slowing machinery demand overshadowed a quarterly earnings beat.

Drugmaker AmgenAMGN.Ofell 3.7% as sales of some high-profile medicines came in below expectations in the third quarter.

Of the 279 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, over 78% have beaten analyst estimates, per LSEG data. Analyst expect earnings growth of 4.9% for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter.

U.S. equities are tracking their third straight month of losses, with the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC on course for their biggest October percentage decline since 2018.

PinterestPINS.N jumped 18.6% as the image-sharing platform beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

VF CorpVFC.N dropped 14.1% after the Vans sneaker maker withdrew its annual forecast, while Arista NetworksANET.N gained 8.5% on an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

Sarepta TherapeuticsSRPT.O slumped 41.7% on the failure ofits muscle disorder gene therapy in a late-stage trial. Shares of Sarepta's client, Catalent CTLT.N, also fell 16.9%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 190 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.