US STOCKS-Wall St up as Powell remarks fuel hopes Fed may pause rate hikes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would be "proceeding carefully" on further interest rate hikes.

Megacap stocks, barring Tesla TSLA.O, turned positive after Powell's prepared remarks before the Economic Club of New York.

Traders now see a 68% chance of no rate hike in December compared with a near 50% chance before Powell's remarks, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, while bets on a pause in November remained unchanged.

Powell, however, added the economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could warrant further Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

"Powell continued to leave optionality open for the Fed, in terms of future rate hikes, but did nothing to change the narrative that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at their next meeting and is relatively likely to keep them unchanged for the rest of this year as well." said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Electric-vehicle maker (EV) TSLA.O slid 9.0% after it missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter gross margin, profit and revenue.

NetflixNFLX.O soared 15.3% after the world's No. 1 streaming company by subscriber count said it was raising prices for some of its plans in the United States, Britain and France after adding 9 million users in the third quarter.

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now estimated to grow at 1.6% compared with expectations of a 2.2% increase last week, LSEG data showed.

Yields on the 2-year US2YT=RR note, which best reflects short-term interest rate expectations, fell , while that on the 10-year note US10YT=RR edged higher to 4.9215%, near the 5% level last seen in 2007.

"Is the 10-year going to breach 5% in yield ... I think the answer to that is yes, that it can in turn provoke even more volatility," said Russell Hackmann, President of Hackmann Wealth Partners.

Investors are now waiting to hear from other Fed officials including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta's Raphael Bostic and Philadelphia's Patrick Harker speaking later in the day.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting another month of strong job growth, while U.S. existing home sales dropped to a 13-year low in September.

At 12:16 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 58.52 points, or 0.17%, at 33,723.60, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.57 points, or 0.13%, at 4,320.17, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 17.06 points, or 0.13%, at 13,331.36.

Communications services .SPLRCL and information technology .SPLRCT led gains amongst the major S&P 500 sectors.

On the earnings front, BlackstoneBX.N slipped 6.0% as the world's largest private equity firm's third-quarter distributable earnings fell more than expected due to a decline in asset sales in its real estate business.

Lam ResearchLRCX.O fell 6.0% as the chip-manufacturing equipment supplier forecast second-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates.

AT&TT.N added 7.3% after the telecom firm raised its annual free cash flow forecast.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 27 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 268 new lows.

