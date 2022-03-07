US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on inflation jitters as oil prices surge

By Devik Jain and Sabahatjahan Contractor

March 7 (Reuters) - Megacap growth names and financial stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes more than 1% lower on Monday, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about spiraling inflation.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with financial .SPSY, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD sliding over 2% each.

Bank of America BAC.N slumped 5.5%, dragging the S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK down 3.4%. Payment service providers Visa V.N, American Express AXP.N Mastercard MA.N lost nearly 4% after they suspended operations in Russia.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O fell between 2% and 3.3% to weigh the most on the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC indexes.

Energy shares .SPNY rose 0.6% in volatile trading as Brent crude scaled $139 a barrel in the session, its highest since 2008, after countries from Japan to the United States discussed banning Russian oil imports in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. O/R

"If rising labor costs was the big issue last year, coming into this year it appears that now companies are getting hit not just on their labor but also on input (costs)," said Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings.

"Long term, we love U.S. equities and, in short term, we're steadily buying volatility ... it's much more attractive to enter the stock market today than it was 12 months ago."

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose for the second straight day and was last trading at 33.70 points.

Russia, which calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a "special military operation", has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kyiv meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 593.74 points, or 1.77%, at 33,021.06, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 85.54 points, or 1.98%, at 4,243.33, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 278.28 points, or 2.09%, at 13,035.16.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N and carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O plummeted 6.8% and 9%, respectively, to lead losses among travel companies, as the jump in oil prices threatened to again disrupt a nascent recovery.

Defense stocks L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N gained between 3.8% and 4%.

Investors are waiting for U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to hike rates later this month to combat surging inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week backed a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank's March 15-16 policy meeting and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" later if inflation does not abate as fast as expected.

Traders now see a 99% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed at its March meeting, while a 1% chance of no change in rates. IRPR

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 50 new 52-week highs and 53 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 418 new lows.

