US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as rising yields pressure growth stocks

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by megacap names, after data showing a rebound in business activity in February stoked fears that the Federal Reserve might have more room to raise rates to control inflation.

The S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index showed that business activity in the U.S. rebounded to its highest level in eight months in February to 50.2 from 46.8 in January, buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.

U.S. stocks had an upbeat start to the year after their worst annual showing in more than a decade in 2022, as investors hoped the central bank's rate-hike cycle was nearing its end.

However, recent economic data has pointed to a resilient economy, with inflation far from the Fed's 2% target, raising bets for two or three more 25 basis point increases.

Money market participants see the Fed fund rates peaking at 5.35% in July and staying near those levels throughout the year.

Further weighing on markets, Home Depot IncHD.N slumped 5.8% to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023.

Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N fell 4.9% ahead of its results next week.

Walmart WMT.Nforecast full-year earnings below estimates and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food inflation squeezing profit margins. However, the world's largest retailer added 0.3%.

Analysts are expecting earnings of S&P 500 companies to grow by 1.6% in 2023, compared with 4.4% growth estimated at the start of the year, as per Refinitiv data.

Ten of the major 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD slumping 2.7%.

Meta Platforms IncMETA.O added 0.5% after the Facebook parent said it was testing a monthly subscription service called Meta Verified, which will let users verify their accounts using a government ID and get a blue badge.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 4.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 36 new highs and 85 new lows.

