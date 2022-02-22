US STOCKS-Wall St trims losses as Biden comments on Ukraine tensions

US Markets
U.S. stocks pared losses on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

Biden also said he was hopeful diplomacy is still available.

Earlier on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.

Britain published a list of sanctions and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 588.86 points, or 1.73%, to 33,490.32, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 62.35 points, or 1.43%, to 4,286.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 227.33 points, or 1.68%, to 13,320.74.

The Dow and Nasdaq were down more the 2% shortly before the comments from Biden.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York Additional reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

