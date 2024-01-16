US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as Tesla, Apple weigh; big banks in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click [LIVE/] or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Goldman Sachs profit climbs, traders ride market rebound * Morgan Stanley profit falls on one-time charges * Tesla dips as Musk seeks 25% voting control * Apple slips after offering rare iPhone discounts in China * Futures down: Dow 0.26%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.39% (Updated at 8:48 a.m. ET/1348 GMT) By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were on course for a lower open on Tuesday, as Tesla and Apple weighed, while investors gauged mixed earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for insights into the health of capital markets and dealmaking. Tesla shed 1.6% in premarket trading after CEO Elon Musk said he would be uncomfortable growing the automaker to be a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without having at least 25% voting control of the company. Apple fell 1.8% after offering rare discounts on its iPhones in China on competition pressures, just days after it was overtaken by Microsoft as the world's most valuable firm. On the fourth-quarter earnings front, Goldman Sachs climbed 0.4% after reporting a 51% rise in profit, as its traders capitalized on a nascent market recovery and its asset and wealth business revenue rose. However, Morgan Stanley slipped 2.5% as its profit declined, but revenue surpassed expectations, helped by a rebound in dealmaking activity. "Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs tend to service the wealthier high-net-worth clients, and have much less loan loss reserves," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest. "Overall, I think the banks (results) came in pretty good shape and the banking sector is pretty well-capitalized at this point." Their earnings follow lower profits reported by Wells Fargo , Bank of America , Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase on Friday, as lenders grapple with special charges, job cuts and souring consumer loans. Of the S&P 500 firms that reported fourth-quarter results till Friday, 93.1% have beaten earnings expectations, according to LSEG data. In the previous quarter, 82% had surpassed earnings estimates overall, while it was 68.1% in the fourth-quarter last year. Wall Street finished the previous week higher as investors continue to price in an around 70% chance of the Federal Reserve delivering a 25-basis-point rate cut in March - despite mixed inflation data and a lack of supporting voices among policymakers for a quick start to monetary policy easing. UBS Global Research boosted its 2024 year-end target for the S&P 500 <.SPX> on Tuesday to 5,150, representing a nearly 8% upside from current levels. Despite briefly surpassing its previous record closing high last week, the benchmark index has faced resistance to breaching its highest intra-day level, hit in January 2022. Investors will parse Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller's remarks during the day, after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a voting member this year, said inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut rates too soon. At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> were down 99 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 17.5 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 65.5 points, or 0.39%. Dow-component Boeing declined 2.4% as the Federal Aviation Administration extended the grounding of its 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely, and brokerage Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight". Donald Trump-linked stocks SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp and Phunware jumped 5.2% and 63.5%, respectively, after the former U.S. president won resoundingly in the first 2024 Republican presidential contest in Iowa on Monday. Applied Digital slumped 17.1% after the data-center services provider posted downbeat second-quarter revenue. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ S&P 2024 journey https://tmsnrt.rs/3vE7PnH ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai) ((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.