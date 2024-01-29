US STOCKS-Wall St tepid ahead of Fed decision, tech earnings this week

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Updated at 11:27 a.m. ET/ 1627 GMT

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes were sluggish on Monday as investors awaited major events this week including the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and big-ticket tech earnings that could test Wall Street's record breaking rally.

A slew of megacap earnings will be under investor lens after disappointing forecasts from Intel and Tesla TSLA.O last week deepened concerns about overvaluation of the momentum stocks that have spearheaded a market rally since last year's end.

Microsoft MSFT.O, which through its partnership with Open AI piqued market interest around artificial intelligence in 2023, is expected to report a 15.8% jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.6%.

Among others, Alphabet GOOGL.O is set to report results on Tuesday, while Apple AAPL.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Exxon Mobil XOM.N, Chevron CVX.N, Qualcomm QCOM.O, Merck MRK.N, Pfizer PFE.N and Boeing BA.N are due later this week.

"The earnings probably don't justify the current trading levels, but when you factor in rate cuts, it makes you feel somewhat good about the market and optimistic that the rally can continue," Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX, which rose over 16% in the last two months of 2023, has notched a series of all-time closing highs this month as well as confirmed a bull market on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, BlackRock raised its overall U.S. stocks view to "overweight" from "neutral."

With recent data indicating a resilient economy and inflation trending lower, hopes of a Goldilocks scenario - a not too hot or cold economy - have gained steam. Last week, data showed a continued moderation in U.S. prices.

So the global focus this week will be the year's first U.S. monetary policy decision, expected on Wednesday.

Crucial job reports including JOLTS or Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and the ADP National Employment will be thoroughly parsed before the Fed's policy decision for clues on the U.S. labor market strength.

Traders' bets currently reflect most expectations of rate cuts in June, with some hoping for cuts as early as March.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 16.46 points, or 0.04%, at 38,092.97, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.04 points, or 0.02%, at 4,892.01, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 27.38 points, or 0.18%, at 15,482.74.

The S&P 500 energy .SPNY was the worst-hit sectoral index, tracking lower crude prices, while consumer discretionary .SPLRC was the top gainer.

IRobot IRBT.O dropped 10.1% as the robot vacuum maker and Amazon dropped their merger plans in the face of opposition from EU antitrust regulators.

Meta Platforms META.O rose 1.2% after brokerage Jefferies raised its target price on the stock to $455 from $425.

Financial technology firm SoFi Technologies SOFI.O jumped 22.9% on posting a fourth-quarter profit after a loss in the year-ago period.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 66 new lows.

