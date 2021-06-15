US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall St subdued at open with Fed meeting in focus

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.35 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,397.10, the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 4,255.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.51 points, or 0.05%, to 14,166.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular