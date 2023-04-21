US STOCKS-Wall St subdued as investors look ahead to megacap results

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

US business activity rises to 11-month high in April

Procter & Gamble gains on upbeat sales forecast

Amazon gains as research firm predicts upbeat retail sales

Albemarle falls on Chile move to nationalize lithium

Indexes: Dow down 0.03%, S&P up 0.01%, Nasdaq up 0.05%

By Lewis Krauskopf, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas

April 21 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Friday following mixed earnings results as investors assessed how conflicting economic data might influence interest rates and looked ahead to a massive week of corporate reports.

A survey showed U.S. business activity accelerated to an 11-month high in April, further clouding the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy after data earlier in the week indicated a softening economy.

Procter & Gamble Co's PG.N shares rose 3.6% as the consumer company's customers kept buying despite repeated price hikes, helping the Tide detergent maker boost its sales forecast and third-quarter margins.

The benchmark S&P 500 has edged lower over the early stages of a first-quarter earnings season that investors expect to show tepid results. Next week will see a flood of reports, including from megacap tech and growth companies whose shares have helped the S&P 500 rally to start the year.

“The market has been basically in a bit of a holding pattern ahead of big tech earnings next week,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. "There is a tug of war between good and bad economic data, good and bad earnings data.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.46 points, or 0.03%, to 33,777.16, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.59 points, or 0.01%, to 4,130.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 6.63 points, or 0.05%, to 12,066.18.

Results next week are due from some of the largest U.S. companies by market value, including Microsoft MSFT.O, Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon AMZN.O. Amazon shares rose 3.9% on Friday after a research firm predicted the online heavyweight's retail business in North America is set to beat Wall Street's estimates.

The materials group .SPLRCM fell most among S&P 500 sectors, dropping 1%, weighed down by declines in Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N and Albemarle Corp ALB.N. Albemarle slumped 9.4% after Chile unveiled plans to nationalize the lithium industry. Shares of Freeport dropped 4.2% after the copper miner's first-quarter profit more than halved.

In other earnings news, HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N shares jumped 5.1% after the hospital operator lifted forecasts for 2023. Its report boosted shares of other hospital operators.

So far, analysts have largely retained last week's expectations of a near-5% year-on-year fall in quarterly profits at S&P 500 companies, according to Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 156 new lows.

