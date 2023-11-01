US STOCKS-Wall St stocks hold gains but choppy as Fed keeps rates steady,

By Sinéad Carew and Amruta Khandekar

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 roughly held its gains on Wednesday although trading was choppy as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell began his press conference after the U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, while acknowledging the economy's strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 105.95 points, or 0.32%, to 33,158.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 20.88 points, or 0.50%, to 4,214.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 96.25 points, or 0.75%, to 12,947.48.

Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts said it was "hard to say if we are at the end of hikes."

"The Fed very much wants to keep the door open for additional hikes in December or next year. They did make a few changes to the wording, two of which reflect the assessment that the economy is actually stronger than it was at the last statement," said Hazen, also noting that the Fed changed its reference to job gains from "slowed" to "moderated."

"Both of those are on the positive side," Hazen said.

Earlier the stock market got a boost from falling bond yields after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will slow the pace of increases in its longer-dated debt auctions in the November-January quarter and expects it will need one more additional quarter of increases after this to meet its financing needs.

Earnings has been a mixed bag for stocks even though 79.7% of the 310 S&P 500 companies that had reported at the time of LSEG's latest update, had beat analyst expectations for the quarter while only 16.1% had fallen short of estimates.

Still investors were disappointed by many quarterly updates.

CVS HealthCVS.N beat estimates for quarterly profit, though its shares fell as medical costs at its health insurance business were high.

Estee LauderEL.N shares tumbled after the beauty products maker cut its annual profit outlook. And shares in Payroll processor Paycom SoftwarePAYC.N sank after it projected for downbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

Tinder owner Match GroupMTCH.O fell after it also forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates.

