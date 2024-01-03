News & Insights

US STOCKS-Wall St stays weaker with muted reaction to Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 03, 2024 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by David French for Reuters ->

By David French

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes extended losses for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after a strong 2023, with the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting failing to shake off the funkhanging over markets.

Fed policymakers appeared increasingly convinced at their December meeting that inflation was coming under control, with "upside risks" diminished and growing concern about the damage that "overly restrictive" monetary policy might do to the economy, minutes of that rate-setting meeting showed.

The minutes shed little light on when rate cuts might commence.

At 2:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 210.67 points, or 0.56%, at 37,504.37, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 29.67 points, or 0.63%, at 4,713.16, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 148.6 points, or 1.01%, at 14,617.34.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Richard Chang)

