US STOCKS-Wall St slips on higher yields, fall in chipmaker stocks

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly lower in afternoon trading on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose and shares of chipmakers fell after the Biden administration said it planned to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX was down 1.1% and shares of Nvidia NVDA.O were down 4.7% even though the world's most valuable chipmaker said it does not expect a near-term meaningful impact on financial results from the curbs.

U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RRrose on robust economic data. Higher yields dull the allure of stocks by offering investors comparatively high income on risk-free government bonds.

Helping to limit the declines, though, were upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of AmericaBAC.N, whose stock was up 2.3% following its quarterly results.

Investors also are still anxiously watching news on the Middle East. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, after Washington said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.

Data earlier showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in September, compared with estimates of a 0.3% rise, while a separate reading showed production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in September.

In other earnings news, Goldman Sachs's GS.N third-quarter profit dropped less than expected. But its shares were down 2.1%.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 124 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Deepa Babington)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.