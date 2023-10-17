News & Insights

World Markets
NVDA

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on higher yields, fall in chipmaker stocks

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

October 17, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Caroline Valetkevitch for Reuters ->

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly lower in afternoon trading on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose and shares of chipmakers fell after the Biden administration said it planned to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX was down 1.1% and shares of Nvidia NVDA.O were down 4.7% even though the world's most valuable chipmaker said it does not expect a near-term meaningful impact on financial results from the curbs.

U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RRrose on robust economic data. Higher yields dull the allure of stocks by offering investors comparatively high income on risk-free government bonds.

Helping to limit the declines, though, were upbeat earnings reports from companies including Bank of AmericaBAC.N, whose stock was up 2.3% following its quarterly results.

Investors also are still anxiously watching news on the Middle East. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, after Washington said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.

Data earlier showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in September, compared with estimates of a 0.3% rise, while a separate reading showed production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in September.

In other earnings news, Goldman Sachs's GS.N third-quarter profit dropped less than expected. But its shares were down 2.1%.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 41 new highs and 124 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Deepa Babington)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
BAC
SPX
GS
ARM
NDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.