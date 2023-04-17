US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors await earnings, Fed cues

By Lewis Krauskopf, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas

April 17 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Monday as higher bond yields weighed on tech and growth stocks and investors braced for a heavy week of corporate results and comments from Federal Reserve officials that could give more insight into the path of interest rates.

Markets are gauging the health of corporate profits and the economy after several banks kicked off first-quarter reports with strong results last week.

Meanwhile, the New York Fed said on Monday its barometer of manufacturing activity in New York State increased for the first time in five months in April, helping solidify the case for the U.S. central bank to raise rates at its meeting next month.

"Markets are in a bit of a wait-and-see mode," said Angelo Kourkafas, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We have a lot of corporate earnings ahead of us and the Fed rate decision in a couple of weeks."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.82 points, or 0.21%, to 33,816.65; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.41 points, or 0.30%, at 4,125.23; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 46.39 points, or 0.38%, to 12,077.08.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell 3% after a report that South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned MSFT.O Bing as the default search engine on its devices. Alphabet shares were the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Investors are awaiting more reports from major U.S. banks this week, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N, after heavyweights including JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.Nreaped windfalls from higher interest payments last week.

Other companies due to report this week include Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O.

S&P 500 company earnings are expected to have declined 4.8% in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Investors are also seeking to gauge the outlooks from executives following a banking crisis last month that some expect could hasten an economic downturn.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with a slew of Fed speakers due later in the week. The U.S. central bank is widely seen raising rates by 25 basis points to the 5%-5.25% range next month.

In company news, State Street Corp STT.N shares fell 10.6% after the financial services provider's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates, hurt by a fall in fee income.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 62 new highs and 142 new lows.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

