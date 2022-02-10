US STOCKS-Wall St slips after stronger-than-expected inflation data

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Megacap stocks dragged U.S. stock indexes lower on Thursday after a hotter consumer prices data raised fears the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to counter inflation, while Disney jumped after posting upbeat quarterly results.

Megacap growth stocks such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O, Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O fell between 0.4% and 1.8%.

Big banks like Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N that tend to do well in a higher interest rate environment, gained more than 1% each as the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR topped 2% for the first time in 2-1/2 years. US/

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with technology shares .SPLRCT, which are particularly pressured by higher yields, slipping 0.9%.

Walt Disney Co DIS.N jumped 4.3% after beating revenue and profit estimates on strong subscriber additions and attendance at U.S. theme parks.

"Disney is a big reason today. It's a big-cap stock and its positive numbers probably helped stabilize some of the sell-off from this morning, along with the bank stocks that are reacting to the fact that the higher interest rates, for the most part, are positive for them," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"You're getting a couple of big sectors providing a little bit of a bulwark against the selling market."

The Labor Department data showed consumer prices leapt 7.5% in January on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3%, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Traders are now betting the Fed will begin raising rates at its March meeting, with money markets pointing to 50% odds of a half point increase next month, from 30% before the release of the data. MMT/

The data induced volatility in markets, with the S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC indexes dropping over 1% each in early trading before cutting some of the losses as the session got underway.

"I expect that we’ll see a return of the volatility that was prevalent for most of the month of January in the wake of this report," said Brian Price, head of investment management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"Investors may want to buckle up as it could be a rough ride for risk assets until inflationary data starts to abate, and I expect that it will, as we move through the year."

At 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 73.90 points, or 0.21%, at 35,694.16, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 15.37 points, or 0.34%, at 4,571.81, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 42.34 points, or 0.29%, at 14,448.03.

Meanwhile, the fourth-quarter earnings season was on full throttle, with 78.1% of the 342 S&P 500 companies that have reported results beating analysts' profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Barbie maker Mattel Inc MAT.O and cereal maker Kellogg Co K.N gained 8.6% and 3.6%, respectively, after forecasting full-year profit above market expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 56 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.