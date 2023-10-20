US STOCKS-Wall St slides with tech, financials; Mideast fears increase

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes fell Friday afternoon, with technology and financial shares among the biggest drags, as investors worried about higher interest rates and the Middle East conflict.

The S&P 500 technology .SPLRCT and financial sectors .SPSY dropped more than 1% in broad-based selling. Among the index's 11 sectors, only real estate .SPLRCR was higher.

The KBW regional banking index .KRX was down nearly 3%, while shares of Regions FinancialRF.N slid to their lowest since March 2020.

"That whole sector is under a cloud, with higher rates," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm in Toledo, Ohio. "We might not have that soft landing and that's going to hurt."

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell on Friday, a day after crossing 5% for the first time since July 2007 in the wake of comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He said the U.S. economy's strength and tight labor markets could require tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 213.52 points, or 0.64%, to 33,200.65, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 42.67 points, or 1.00%, at 4,235.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 170.24 points, or 1.29%, to 13,015.93.

Investors will also likely keep a close eye on Middle East events over the weekend, Lancz said.

"I would think investors are going to be cautious and taking money off the table," ahead of the weekend, he said.

Israel leveled a northern Gaza district on Friday.

SolarEdgeSEDG.O shares slumped after it warned of significantly lower revenue in the fourth quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 2.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.84-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 36 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded three new highs and 364 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkavitch in New York; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)

