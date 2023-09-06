US STOCKS-Wall St slides as services data stokes inflation worries, Apple drags

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Apple slips on report China bans iPhone use for govt officials

Lockheed Martin slips on F-35 jet delivery outlook cut

Roku jumps on plan to cut workforce

Fed's Beige Book due 2:00 pm ET

Indexes down: Dow 0.56%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 1.06%

Updated at 11:47 a.m. ET/ 1547 GMT

By Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns of sticky inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer, while a drop in shares of Apple further weighed down the indexes.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.

Traders' bets for a pause in interest rate hikes in the central bank's September meeting stood at 91%, with bets on a pause in November slipping to 46.8% from nearly 57% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"Everybody has been kind of getting in the camp that we're done with rate hikes but when you see something like that (stronger-than-expected economic data), they do get a little nervous," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"Every Fed governor comes out and says they look for the data and that data point today is definitely something that's a little bit more inflationary."

Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed on the need for the central bank to "proceed carefully" as it takes its next monetary policy steps.

AppleAAPL.O was the biggest drag across the three major indexes, down 3.0% after a report said China had banned officials at central government agencies from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

Other megacaps also declined, with Tesla TSLA.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Nvidia NVDA.O down between 1.0% and 3.2% as yield on the 10-year US10YT=RR and the two-year US2YT=RR Treasury notes moved higher after the economic data.

Healthcare stocks .SPXHC fell 0.7%, dragged by a 1.3% drop in Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N. HSBC initiated coverage on the healthcare conglomerate with a "hold" rating, according to a report from thefly.com.

Investors were also waiting for the Fed's "Beige Book", due at 2:00 p.m. ET, for a snapshot of the U.S. economy, ahead of the keenly awaited inflation data scheduled for next week and the Fed's policy decision on Sept. 20. '

A recent uptick in oil prices has also stoked fears of persistent inflationary pressures that could compel the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance on interest rates.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 194.34 points, or 0.56%, at 34,447.63, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 35.48 points, or 0.79%, at 4,461.35, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 147.96 points, or 1.06%, at 13,872.99.

Lockheed MartinLMT.N dropped 4.0% after the U.S. weapons maker trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

RokuROKU.O climbed 6.1% after the video-streaming company said on Wednesday it would reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 119 new lows.

Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

