US STOCKS-Wall St slides as rate hike expectations firm, banks surge

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Friday as a barrage of soft economic data appeared to affirm another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, dampening investor enthusiasm after a series of big U.S. bank earnings launched first-quarter reporting season.

"Yesterday we saw one of the strongest rallies heading into earnings season in quite some time, so there was a really high bar for stocks to continue that rally," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky.

Citigroup Inc C.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.Nand Wells Fargo & Co WFC.Nbeat earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.

"As expected, the bigger banks were probably not harmed that much by the regional banking turmoil, and possibly even beneficiaries of it," Mayfield added. "We saw mostly strong and healthy balance sheets, and it's pretty clear (the regional banking) crisis isn't systemic."

The S&P 500 banking sector .SPXBK jumped 3.4% and JPMorgan Chase surged 7.3%, setting itself up for its biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 9, 2020.

Citigroup advanced 5.0% while Wells Fargo edged 0.1% higher.

But a slew of mixed economic data including retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment cemented expectations that the Fed will hike rates another 25 basis points at next month's policy meeting.

Those expectations were underscored by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who said another 25 basis point hike could allow the Fed to end its tightening cycle, even as Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee called for the central bank to be prudent.

At last glance, financial markets have priced in an 80% likelihood of that happening, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

At 2:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 245.05 points, or 0.72%, to 33,784.64; the S&P 500 .SPX lost 25.64 points, or 0.62%, at 4,120.58; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 109.03 points, or 0.9%, to 12,057.24.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, financials .SPSY were the sole gainers.

First-quarter earnings season hits full stride next week, with reports expected from a number of high profile companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and a long list of regional banks and industrials.

Analysts have lowered expectations, forecasting aggregate S&P 500 earnings having fallen by 4.8% from a year ago, a reversal of the 1.4% year-on-year gain seen at the beginning of the quarter.

BlackRock Inc BLK.N rose 2.8% after the world's largest asset manager beat quarterly profit expectations.

Boeing Co BA.N slid 6.3% after the planemaker halted deliveries of some 737 MAXs due to a supplier quality problem attributed to Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N.

Spirit AeroSystems' shares swooned, falling 20.5%.

Shares of Lucid Group Inc LCID.O dropped 7.6% following the luxury electric automaker's disappointing first-quarter production and delivery numbers.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 3.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.58-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 182 new lows.

