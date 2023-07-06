US STOCKS-Wall St slides as labor data stokes rate hike fears

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Updated at 12:02 p.m. ET/ 1602 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Thursday, pressured by a jump in U.S. treasury yields after data signaling a resilient labor market fanned fears the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

Private payrolls increased more than expected in June, the ADP National Employment report showed, indicating the labor market remained strong despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. treasury noteUS10YT=RR, an indicator of interest rate expectations, rose following the data, while that on the two-year Treasury note US2YT=RR hit the highest since June 2007.

A separate report showed job openings, an indicator of labor demand, dropped in May, but remained elevated despite 500 basis points worth of rate hikes by the Fed.

"The market is seeing that there's no real relief from the job market in terms of the Fed needing to pause rate hikes again in (July)," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

"The Fed doesn't have to worry about employment now and so can fully deal head-on with inflation."

U.S. interest rate futures saw an increased probability of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in November, with traders factoring in a 47% chance in mid-day trading, compared with 36% the day before, according to CME's FedWatch.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said on Thursday "it would have been entirely appropriate" to raise rates at the June policy meeting itself.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed a vast majority of the policymakers expected further policy tightening, even as they agreed to hold rates steady in June.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 449.43 points, or 1.31%, at 33,839.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 49.55 points, or 1.11%, at 4,397.27, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 174.97 points, or 1.27%, at 13,616.68.

U.S. bank stocks fell and the KBW Regional Banking Index .KRX hit a near two-week low amid lingering worries about the health of the lenders in the aftermath of the crisis in regional banks and ahead of second-quarter results that start next week.

Meta PlatformsMETA.O slipped 0.2%, but still outperformed peers after the Facebook-parent took an aim at Twitter with its Threads app that attracted millions of users within hours of its launch on Wednesday.

Exxon MobilXOM.N eased 4.0% on signaling a sharp drop in second-quarter operating profit as natural gas prices and oil refining margins ease, according to a regulatory filing.

JetBlue AirwaysJBLU.O fell 6.4% after the company said it would follow a U.S. judge's May order to end an alliance with American Airlines AAL.O to protect a planned $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines SAVE.N.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 10.69-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 92 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

