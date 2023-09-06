US STOCKS-Wall St slides as economic data stokes inflation and interest rate worries

By Sinéad Carew and Shristi Achar A

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq leading declines after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean that interest rates stay higher for longer.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.5 last month against expectations of 52.5, while a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.

Traders were betting on a 91% change that the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged after its meeting on Sept. 20, while bets on another pause in November were around 55%, CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

"The stronger-than-expected ISM services data shows that investors are still not very skilled at reading the post-pandemic tea leaves," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO's family office in Minneapolis.

While market participants have been hoping for interest rate cuts soon, Schleif said the data shows a strong economy and inflation that is not coming down "as fast as the Fed would need to start cutting rates any time in the foreseeable future."

Earlier in the day Boston Fed President Susan Collins stressed the need for the central bank to "proceed carefully" with its next monetary policy steps.

The prospect of higher rates put particular pressure on growth stocks with the S&P 500 growth index .IGXunderperforming the benchmark throughout the session. Equity investors were also reacting to rising yields in 10-year US10YT=RR and the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasuries.

"Growth stocks have been pricing in the idea that inflation has been well anchored and that the Fed's going to cut. If that idea no longer holds they're going to be vulnerable," said Patrick Kaser, portfolio manager from Brandywine Global.

On top of rate concerns Apple Inc AAPL.O took added pressure from a report said China had banned officials at central government agencies from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 31.05 points, or 0.69%, to end at 4,465.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 148.48 points, or 1.05%, to 13,873.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 201.61 points, or 0.58%, to 34,440.36.

Of the S&P 500's 11 major industry sectors, growth-heavy technology .SPLRCT was the biggest decliner while energy .SPNYwas supported by higher oil prices.

The S&P 500 showed little reaction to the Fed's "Beige Book" snapshot of the U.S. economy a week ahead of the keenly awaited August inflation data and the Fed's rate decision on Sept. 20.

The report showed "modest" U.S. economic growth in recent weeks while job growth was "subdued," and inflation slowed in most parts of the country.

Oil futures settled up on Wednesday adding to concerns that a recent uptick in the commodity price would add to inflationary pressure.

Lockheed MartinLMT.N shares fell sharply after the U.S. weapons maker trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

RokuROKU.O shares rose after the company said it would reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191897))

