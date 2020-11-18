US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on vaccine bets; Boeing jumps

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

By Shivani Kumaresan and Medha Singh

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as fresh signs of a COVID-19 vaccine fueled bets of faster economic revival next year, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.

The planemaker's shares BA.N jumped about 6.5% in premarket trading as it geared up to resume deliveries of the jet after a 20-month grounding following two fatal crashes.

The news also lifted shares of airlines. American Airlines AAL.O gained 1.9% and Southwest Airlines LUV.N added 2.5% as the carriers laid out plans to fly the aircraft again.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc PFE.N said it would apply for emergency U.S. authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine within days and disclosed final results from a late-stage trial that showed it was 95% effective. The drugmaker's shares rose 2.9%.

The announcement comes after Moderna Inc MRNA.O on Monday released preliminary data for its COVID-19 vaccine, showing similar effectiveness.

"With earnings announcements coming in better than expected from the retail space and the positive news on Boeing, it should drive interest in cyclicals," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth, New York.

"It is sort of a mad rush because the thinking is that the economy is going to be in better shape six months to a year from now."

Target Corp TGT.N rose 2.8% after the big-box retailer blew past expectations for quarterly profit and sales, as its quick delivery services boosted online shopping.

Discount store operator TJX Companies Inc TJX.N rose about 4% after beating quarterly sales estimate.

At 08:28 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis 1YMcv1 were up 0.39%, S&P 500 E-minis EScv1 were up 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis NQcv1 gained 0.13%.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI retreated from all-time highs on Tuesday as glum U.S. retail sales data, as well as the specter of fresh restrictions dampened demand for risky assets.

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at its highest ever on Tuesday, as the virus's global epicenter the United States entered winter.

Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N tumbled 6% as the home improvement chain forecast holiday-quarter earnings largely below analysts' estimates.

