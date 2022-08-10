US STOCKS-Wall St set to open sharply higher after softer-than-expected CPI data

Futures up: Dow 1.30%, S&P 1.73%, Nasdaq 2.36%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed a slower-than-expected rise in inflation last month, reducing bets on super-sized rate hike in September.

U.S. annual consumer prices slowed to 8.5% in July. Economists polled by Reuters expected the Consumer Price Index to show year-on-year headline inflation of 8.7%, far above the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, but lower than last month's 9.1%.

Core inflation remained unchanged month-on-month at 5.9%, while economists were expecting a rise to 6.1%.

The market is now pricing in 33.5% chance of a 75 basis point increase in fund rates at the Fed's next meeting in September, compared with 67.5% before the data.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 424 points, or 1.3%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 71.5 points, or 1.73%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 307.25 points, or 2.36%.

After a rough start to the year, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is up nearly 13% from its mid-June low, largely on expectations the Fed will be less hawkish than anticipated in its efforts to provide a soft landing for the economy.

Inflation set to ease, but by how much?https://tmsnrt.rs/3bLcJWj

