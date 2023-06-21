US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Powell doubles down on inflation fight

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Jerome Powell remained firm in bringing inflation back to 2% target, spurring worries of more monetary tightening.

"Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go," Powell said in his prepared remarks ahead of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m. ET.

Money markets still expect only one rate hike of 25 basis points in July by the U.S. central bank for the rest of the year, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

Megacap companies struggled to gain as yields on the 2-year treasury notes, which move in line with interest rate expectations, rose marginally after Powell's comments. US/

"I see higher interest rates for a fairly longer period of time perhaps going more than just July," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager, Dakota Wealth Fairfield.

"Anybody banking on an interest rate cut in 2023 will be rethinking and pricing that into their models. I don't think that a rate cut is coming in 2023 and anybody that's thinking that is misdirected."

In the previous session, Wall Street's main indexes fell as investors booked profits in the wake of a sustained market rally amid signs of weakening global demand. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has advanced 14.3% so far this year.

If a U.S. recession becomes more likely, Goldman Sachs GS.N said investors should maintain upside exposure to equities by using options to hedge a potential 23% fall in the S&P 500 index .SPX.

It holds chances of a recession at 25%, and in that base case, it expects the S&P 500 to rise to 4,500 - about 2.5% higher than current levels.

Among individual movers, FedEx FDX.N slid 2.9% after the shipping firm reported a decline in quarterly earnings and said global shipping downturn has hurt margins for the sector. Fellow postal operator United Parcel Service UPS.N slipped 1.2%.

At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 91 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 58.75 points, or 0.39%.

Crypto firms, including Coinbase COIN.O, Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Bit Digital BTBT.O, rose between 2.3% and 5%, tracking an uptick in Bitcon BTC=BTSP prices, which hit highest level in six weeks.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto LI.O, Nio Inc NIO.N and Xpeng Inc XPEV.K added between 1.5% and 2.8% as China unveiled 520 billion yuan ($72.3 billion) worth of tax breaks to boost sales of EVs and other green cars over the next four years.

Adobe ADBE.O added 1.2% after brokerage BMO Capital Markets turned bullish on the stock, citing generative Artificial Intelligence strength.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Johann M Cherian and and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.