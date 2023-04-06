US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as jobless claims data fans slowdown fears

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs jump in March

Non-farm payrolls data due on Friday

Alphabet up on report Google to add Chat AI to search

AMC jumps as court order hinders stock conversion plan

Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.11%, Nasdaq 0.38%

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

April 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims report pointed to growing signs that rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve was slowing down economic growth.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits stood at 228,000 last week, a fresh Labor Department reportshowed, much higher than economists' projection of 200,000 in the latest week.

The latest report adds to evidence of a cooling labor market after weak data on private payrolls and job openings earlier this week fueled hopes of a pause in rate hikes.

"The last strongholds of the economy are beginning to weaken and that signals recession," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"The labor market is beginning to weaken and that's basically playing into the hands of the Fed."

Fed fund futures are indicating a 62.5% chance of the U.S. central bank pausing its rate hikes in May and a 51.3% chance of a rate cut at its July meeting, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

All eyes will now be on the report on non-farm payrolls, which are expected to have increased by 239,000 in March, down from the 311,000 jobs added in the prior month.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 17 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 50.25 points, or 0.38%.

Major technology and growth stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nvidia Corp NVDA.O fell between 0.9% and 1.5% in premarket trade.

Bucking the trend, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose 0.8% on report that Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the company plans to add conversational artificial intelligence features to its search engine.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC are on track to notch weekly declines for the first time in four weeks.

The U.S. stock market will be shut on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Remarks by St. Louis President James Bullard on the economy and monetary policy, later in the day, will also be parsed for clues on the Fed's policy.

A slew of major U.S. banks will kick off the first-quarter earnings season for big-ticket companies next week, providing investors more insight into the health of corporate America.

Among major stock moves, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N jumped 13.6% after a U.S. court denied the theater operator's request to lift a status quo order necessary for its stock conversion plan. The preferred APE stock APE.N dropped 11.1%.

Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N fell 3.9% after the apparel maker posted a fall in quarterly profit.

Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O shed 3% on weak comparable sales in March.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

