US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on fresh evidence of cooling inflation

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as U.S. producer prices rose less than expected in October, providing fresh evidence of cooling inflation and boosting hopes of smaller interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8% in the 12 months through October, lower than an estimated 8.3% rise. Producer prices had increased 8.5% in September.

The report follows softer-than-expected consumer prices data late last week that had sparked a massive equity rally on hopes that the Federal Reserve would tap down its aggressive stance that has roiled markets this year.

"It (the data) is going to confirm people's hopes that inflation is starting to turn the corner. It's going to give the market more confidence," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Traders are now pricing in a 91% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting FEDWATCH.

Focus was also on earnings reports from retailers, with Walmart WMT.Nraising its full-year net sales expectations and announcing a new $20 billion share buyback plan.

Shares of the top U.S. retailer jumped 7.4% in premarket trading, while Home Depot Inc HD.N fell 1.3% as the home improvement chain left its annual forecasts unchangeddespite topping quarterly results estimates.

A clutch of other economic data including on retail sales and housing starts as well as speeches by a slew of Fed officials this week will also be parsed by investors as they try to gauge the path of future rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday joined Governor Christopher Waller in signaling that the U.S. central bank is ready to begin smaller rate hikes, while still stressing the need to push rates higher to bring inflation under control.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 342 points, or 1.02%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 70.75 points, or 1.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 323.25 points, or 2.75%.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) TSM.N jumped 11% after Warren Buffett disclosed his Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the company.

Among other stocks, U.S-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Corp TME.N jumped 10.3% after the Chinese music-streaming firm surpassed third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Sruthi Shankar, Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)

