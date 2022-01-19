US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on earnings boost, Big Tech bounces back

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Upbeat results from a host of companies nudged U.S. stock index futures higher on Wednesday, partially righting a wobbly start to the fourth-quarter reporting season, while Big Tech stocks also made a comeback.

Quarterly reports from Dow components including UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N and Procter & Gamble Co PG.N supported sentiment in premarket trade, while Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N wrapped up earnings from big lenders on a positive note.

"Stocks were getting hit last quarter even though they beat estimates, which tells me that their prices were inflated," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in New Jersey.

"Now that we've seen a bit of a sell off, when a company reports better-than-expected earnings, they should get a price rise as opposed to last quarter."

UnitedHealth rose 0.6% after the health insurer beat market estimates for quarterly profit on strong demand in its health insurance business.

Procter & Gamble gained 1.2% as it raised its annual sales forecast, benefiting from higher prices and resurgent demand for cleaning products due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Bank of America added 3.9% on reporting a jump in fourth-quarter profit, while Morgan Stanley rose 4.0% after posting quarterly earnings above market expectations.

Most other big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N reported disappointing results, knocking down the S&P 500 financial sector .SPSYand banks subsector .SPXBK from record highs.

Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 23.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

The Nasdaq index .IXIC came a hair's breadth away from confirming a 10% correction at the close on Tuesday, having lost 9.7% from its Nov. 19 record closing high.

The tech-heavy index also closed below its 200-day moving average, a key technical support level, for the first time in almost two years, as the tech-heavy index has been pressured by a jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields. US/

Shares of beaten-down megacap growth companies, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Meta Platforms Inc FB.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O, rose up to 1%.

Investors are now waiting for next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for more cues on the central bank's plan to control inflation. Data last week showed U.S. consumer prices increased strongly in December, adding up to the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 90 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 17.25 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 85.5 points, or 0.56%.

CiscoSystems Inc CSCO.Ofell 2.4% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the network equipment maker's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

United Airlines UAL.O rose 0.5% ahead of its fourth-quarter results after markets close. Last week, peer Delta Air Lines reported better-than-expected results.

