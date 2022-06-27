US STOCKS-Wall St set to extend bounce as inflation fears ease

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday, setting up Wall Street to extend gains from the previous week after a slide in commodity prices eased worries of prolonged inflation.

All three key indexes posted solid gains last week, with the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rising 7.5% as investors bet the retreat in oil prices from the three-month highs hit this month could ease inflationary pressures and push the Federal Reserve to moderate its aggressive policy tightening.

The U.S. central bank has rapidly raised interest rates to rein in 40-year-high inflation, stoking fears its actions could tip the world's largest economy into a recession.

After the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index earlier this month recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak to confirm a bear market, investors this week will try to gauge when the market might hit its bottom.

"The rebound in markets is a reminder of the merits of staying invested in line with a long-term plan. But volatility is likely to remain elevated until we see strong evidence that inflation is moderating, recession risks are receding, and geopolitical threats are declining," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management wrote in a client note.

Haefele added that the main driver of the markets in the second half of 2022 will be investor perceptions of whether we are headed for stagflation, reflation, a soft-landing, or a slump.

Shares across the board gained in premarket trading on Monday, with tech-focused growth stocks including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O up between 0.6% and 1.4%.

At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 58 points, or 0.18%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.75 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 47.5 points, or 0.39%.

Shares of Robinhood Markets HOOD.O rose 3.5% after media reports said Goldman Sachs upgraded the retail broker's stock to "neutral" from "sell".

Goldman Sachs, however, cut rating on Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O to "sell" from "buy", according to media reports, sending shares of the cryptocurrency exchange lower by 4.8%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.