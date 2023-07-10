US STOCKS-Wall St set for tepid start to week ahead of inflation numbers

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click [LIVE/] or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
Citigroup cuts U.S. stocks to "neutral" from "overweight"
China's deflation pressure builds as consumer prices falter
Carl Icahn unties personal loans from IEP's share price- WSJ
Futures mixed: Dow up 0.07%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.03%
By Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar
July 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a subdued open on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.
All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data this week that will feed into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the month. A Reuters poll of economists showed they suspect that growth in consumer prices likely slowed in June.
"Energy prices and food prices at grocery stores have been coming down. So it (inflation) should still be little sticky in some parts, but moving in the right direction," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.
"Investors are turning their attention to the earnings reports and the economic reports due during the week."
The second-quarter earnings reporting period kicks off this week and investors will assess the impact of tight monetary conditions and fears of an impending economic slowdown on businesses.
Citigroup strategists downgraded U.S. stocks to "neutral", adding that megacap growth is set for a pullback and U.S. recession risks could still bite.
Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to fall 5.7% in the second quarter, Refintiv data showed.
On Friday, Wall Street's main indexes ended the week lower after a mixed jobs report showed the domestic economy added fewest jobs in two-and-a-half years in June, although a decline in unemployment and higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market.
Traders still expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year.
Meanwhile, China's producer prices for June fell at their fastest pace in over seven years, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, adding to concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.
