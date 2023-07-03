US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open; Tesla extends rally

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Tesla jumps on upbeat Q2 vehicle deliveries

Chinese automakers climb on strong June sales

Oil stocks up as Saudi Arabia, Russia announce supply cuts

U.S. 2yr/10yr yield curve hits deepest inversion in 42 years

Futures: Dow down 0.22%, S&P slips 0.09%, Nasdaq flat

Updated at 08:40 a.m. ET/ 1240 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to kick off the new quarter on a lackluster note on Monday, while Tesla was on course to extend gains after reporting record second-quarter vehicle deliveries.

Electric-vehicle maker TeslaTSLA.O gained 6.0% in premarket trading, a day after its car deliveries topped market estimates on the back of incentives and steeper discounts.

All three major U.S. indexes ended the first half of the year on a positive note on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite.IXIC rallying 31.7% to its sharpest first-half rise in four decades, in the face of concerns over a recession and a banking crisis.

"Technology will still provide the leadership in terms of earnings into the second half of the year given the enthusiasm about artificial intelligence, but there will be mixed results in other sectors," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

Traders awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for cues on the central bank's monetary tightening path. They are scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a closely watched gap between the yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR hit its deepest inversion in over four-decades, signaling that financial markets see the current Fed tightening cycle eventually tipping the U.S. into a recession. US/

Megacap companies including Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O slipped between 0.1% and 0.4%, as worries over higher borrowing costs eating into their earnings soured investor sentiment.

At 08:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 77 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.25 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 6 points, or 0.04%.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin with markets open for just half the day, ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Investors also awaited surveys on U.S. manufacturing and services, job openings data as well as the June payrolls report.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese carmakers Xpeng XPEV.N, Li Auto LI.O and Nio NIO.N rose between 4.3% and 6.8% after the companies reported a surge in June vehicle deliveries compared with a year earlier.

Oil majors Chevron CVX.N and Exxon Mobil XOM.N gained 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively, tracking a rise in oil prices after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced supply cuts for August. O/R

Fidelity National Information Services FIS.N added 9.7% as buyout groups weighed bids for a majority stake in Worldpay, co-owned by the financial services firm, according to a Financial Times report.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.