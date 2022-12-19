US STOCKS-Wall St set for slightly higher open; Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO.

Shares of the electric-car maker TSLA.Ogained 2.5% in premarket trading after the poll showed about 57.5% of the 17.5 million people voted in favor of him stepping down from Twitter.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC lost over 2% each last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

"There's still a cloud over the markets (from last week). But this is one day where the investors are not thinking so much about the bad or thinking so much about a recession," said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst and trader, Triple D Trading.

"They're thinking, 'hey, here's one of the stocks that has dropped almost 50% since he (Musk) took over Twitter and so here's the relief rally that we've been looking for'."

Comments from New York Fed President John Williams further bruised sentiment on Friday as he said it remains possible the U.S. central bank will raise rates more than it expects next year.

However, money market participants still place a 73.5% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in February to 4.5%-4.75%, with a terminal rate of 4.84% in May 2023. FEDWATCH

Economic data this week including housing starts, consumer confidence, weekly jobless claims and core personal consumption spending growth for November will set the investor mood, providing more clues on future rate hikes by the central bank.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 14 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 23 points, or 0.2%.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O advanced 2.7% after Jefferies upgraded the biotechnology firm's stock to "buy" from "hold", citing cancer therapy opportunities.

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N lost 1.1% after the U.S. defense contractor said it would buy the hypersonic engine manufacturer, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N, for $4.7 billion. Aerojet added 1.7%.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

